Unbeaten lightweight Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) dominated Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-2, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. The Freddie Roach-trained Cabrera dropped Flores twice in round one, again in round five, en route to a ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-89 3x.

In a spirited clash between unbeaten middleweights, Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (7-0, 2 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Pachino Hill (7-1-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Unbeaten heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout against Rafael Rios (11-4, 8 KOs). A barrage of punches put Rios down for the count. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten featherweight Haven “The Hitman” Brady Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Aaron Echeveste (6-8, 3 KOs) over six one-sided rounds. Scores were 60-53, 60-54, 60-54.

Unbeaten lightweight Abdullah Mason (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over super game Luis Fernandez (1-4-1, 0 KOs). Total beatdown. Time was 2:39.

Unbeaten 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round KO over Dennys Reyes (3-3, 1 KO). Mireles dropped Reyes twice in round two to end it. Time was 2:19.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) won by first round TKO against Corey Thompson (4-1, 3 KOs). Thompson down three times.

Unbeaten middleweight Antonio Woods (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Darryl Jones (4-5-1, 2 KOs). Referee’s stoppage.

Heavyweight Colton Warner (5-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Jimmy Barnes (1-3, 1 KO) over four 40-36 3x.