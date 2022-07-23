July 23, 2022
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Hinckley, Minnesota

Unbeaten lightweight Giovanni “El Cabron” Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) dominated Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-2, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. The Freddie Roach-trained Cabrera dropped Flores twice in round one, again in round five, en route to a ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-89 3x.

In a spirited clash between unbeaten middleweights, Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (7-0, 2 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Pachino Hill (7-1-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Unbeaten heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout against Rafael Rios (11-4, 8 KOs). A barrage of punches put Rios down for the count. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten featherweight Haven “The Hitman” Brady Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Aaron Echeveste (6-8, 3 KOs) over six one-sided rounds. Scores were 60-53, 60-54, 60-54.

Unbeaten lightweight Abdullah Mason (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round TKO over super game Luis Fernandez (1-4-1, 0 KOs). Total beatdown. Time was 2:39.

Unbeaten 6’9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round KO over Dennys Reyes (3-3, 1 KO). Mireles dropped Reyes twice in round two to end it. Time was 2:19.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) won by first round TKO against Corey Thompson (4-1, 3 KOs). Thompson down three times.

Unbeaten middleweight Antonio Woods (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Darryl Jones (4-5-1, 2 KOs). Referee’s stoppage.

Heavyweight Colton Warner (5-1, 3 KOs) outpointed Jimmy Barnes (1-3, 1 KO) over four 40-36 3x.

Big Baby Miller KOs Cardenas, remains unbeaten
Rodríguez beats Muñoz in Panama

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>