By Héctor Villarreal

Unbeaten super middleweight Luis Rodriguez (10-0, 10 KOs), from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, stopped Mexican Jorge “Michi” Muñoz Zavala (28-17-1, 19 KOs) on the main event of the event promoted by Chemito Moreno´s Laguna Premium Boxing on Friday night at the Centro de Combates of the Ciudad Deportiva Irving Saladino in Panama City, Panama.

Rodríguez knocked Muñoz down three times during the brief fight which was stopped by referee Hector Afu at 2:40 in the second round.

Venezuelan Giodanny Jimenez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) destroyed local Robinson Aragon (3-5, 2 KOs) in less than a minute (0:54) in round 1 of the fight scheduled to 6 on the super middle division.

Canadian bantamweight, “Captain” Jack Hennings (5-0, 5 KOs) won by KO over local Jonathan Carmona (0-10) in the first round (2:43).