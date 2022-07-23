Super featherweight George “El YuYu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO) outpointed Isaac “Canelito” Avelar (16-5, 10 KOs) over eight rounds on Friday night at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. Aosta dropped Avelar in round five en route to a 77-74 3x unanimous decision.

In the co-feature, undefeated middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart (13-0, 4 KO) shut out Ramon “Niño de Oro” Ayala (25-7, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-71 3x. Brewart dropped Ayala in round eight.

Other Results:

Japhethlee Llamido W6 Dihul Olguin (featherweight)

Leo Sanchez W4 Erick Espinoza 131.7 (jr lightweight)

Stephanie Chavez W4 Esli Cervantes (female super flyweight)

It was announced that Thompson Boxing’s next card will take place on August 20 at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California. Undefeated lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs) faces TBA in the main event with welterweight Louis Lopez (11-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. TBA in the co-feature.