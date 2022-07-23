Undefeated flyweight Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (17-0, 16 KOs) continued his reign of terror in the 115lb division with a six round knockout against Francisco “Charrito” Gomez (14-9, 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The much taller Mendoza mostly kept Gomez at bay with his long range sharpshooting. He finally dropped Gomez at the end of round five and a shot to the liver put Gomez down for the count in round six. Time was 1:00. Mendoza claimed the vacant WBC Fecarbox title.

Super bantmweight Jesus “Koreano” Ramirez (21-1-3, 14 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Anthony “Boy” Jimenez Salas (17-4-1, 5 KOs). Ramirez dropped Jimenez Salas in round two and nearly finished him. The bell only delayed the inevitable. Ramirez got a referee’s stoppage in round four. Time was :55.

Unbeaten lightweight Marco Cota (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Brandon Garcia Orozco (4-2, 3 KOs) with a barrage of punches in round two.

Lightweight Bryan Zamarripa (12-1, 4 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jesus Arevalo (27-7-1, 15 KOs).