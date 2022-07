Weights from Philadelphia



Avery Sparrow 129.1 vs. William Foster III 128.7

Christian Tapia 131.5 vs. Mario Sayal Lozano 132

Jan Carlos Rivera 130.8. vs. Nelson Perez 140.4

Jeremy Cuevas 144 vs. Nicolas Pablo Damario 143

Deazmond Lucas 151 vs. Daniel Sostre 155.2

Carlos Rosario 136.9 vs. Jonuel Hernandez Ramoas 136

Juan Davilla 137.5 vs. Joshua Maldonado 139 Venue: Fillmore Philadelphia

Promoter: Hard Hitting Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

Mendoza knocks out Gomez, remains unbeaten ESPN+ Weights from Hinckley, Minnesota

