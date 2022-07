ESPN+ Weights from Hinckley, Minnesota Joet Gonzalez 125.6 vs. Isaac Dogboe 125.8

(WBO International featherweight title & WBC eliminator) Gabriel Flores Jr. 135.4 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 135.6

Javier Martinez 160.8 vs. Chino Hill 161

Guido Vianello 244.2 vs. Rafael Rios 250.4

Haven Brady Jr. 127.8 vs. Aaron Echeveste 126.8

Colton Warner 254 vs. Jimmy Barnes 265.6

Abdullah Mason 135 vs. Luis Fernandez 136

Antonio Mireles 269.2 vs. Dennys Reyes 228.6

Dante Benjamin Jr. 172.6 vs. Corey Thompson 174.8

Antonio Woods 161.6 vs. Darryl Jones 162

Cayman Audie 234.2 vs. Anthony Garrett 271.4 Venue: Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota

Promoter: Top Rank

Santa Cruz will fight Wood next

