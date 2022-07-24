By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In an emotional night at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas, super bantamweight, and local fan favorite Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf (11-4-1, 2 KOs) dominated the game but outgunned Alicia Acero (3-2, 2 KOs) out of Highlandville, Missouri over six fast paced rounds to earn the IBC and NBA titles. “Chiccn” as Metcalf is affectionately called dedicated this fight to the late, beloved boxing photographer Stacey Snyder, a Dallas resident, who passed away earlier this week.

Metcalf fought like she was on a mission, as she stuck her long jab and laser right hand to the head and body of Acero all evening. The southpaw Acero came up short with her punches most of the night against the taller, lankier Metcalf. Acero had minimal success when she was able to get on the inside and let her punches go, but that was not often enough, as Metcalf used great footwork to keep Acero at the end of her punches and to avoid trouble when necessary. She was also as effective going forward as she was backing up and Acero had no answers. By the 2nd round, Metcalf found her range and landed a double jab and a double right to the head, punctuated with a big flurry at the end of the round and to the delight of the packed house yelling “Chiccn.” In the 4th and 5th round, Metcalf was picking apart Acero, but could not finish off the tough Midwesterner. The final round was a barnburner as both fighters let their hands go to the final bell. Scores read 60-54, 59-55, 58-56.

Metcalf was very close to Snyder as she told Fightnews.com before the fight, “I loved her, this fight is dedicated to her. She always wanted me to be great!” And on this night in front of her faithful fans, Metcalf was great as she put on the fight of her life that would have made Snyder super proud.

This was newly formed promoter Kingdom Boxing’s third show as they put together a great night of action-packed fights. They honored the legendary hall of famer Roy Jones Jr. and recognized fellow hall of famer Donald Curry, former champ Jesus Chavez and former Dallas Cowboys including the great Everson Walls.

Local radio personality from The Ticket, Mark “Elf” Elfenbein served as the ring announcer and paid a special and emotional tribute to Stacey Snyder with a 10 count. Rest in Peace Stacey, you will be sorely missed by your friends, family, and the boxing community.

David Stevens vs. Loris Barberio

In the co-main event at Gilley’s Dallas, hard-hitting super welterweight David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) out Reading, PA, scored an impressive 2nd round technical knockout against Loris Barberio (8-3-1, 1 KO) from France. Stevens showed his power in the first round with a right-hand uppercut that dropped Barberio. In the second round of the scheduled eight, Stevens landed a double left hook that put Barberio down for a second time and after another flurry by Stevens, referee Rosario Solis jumped between them and stopped the contest with Barberio still standing. The time of the TKO was 1:31. Stevens is trained by one of boxing’s best, Ronnie Shields, also the trainer of middleweight champ Jermall Charlo.

Robert Garcia vs Carlos Gorham

Super welterweight Robert Garcia (12-0-1, 7 KOs) from Austin, Texas earned a tough majority decision against the game Carlos Gorham (16-8-1, 10 KOs) from Victorie, Mexico. Gorham took the fight to the Texan and landed power shots in spurts against the undefeated Garcia. Garcia used his feet and picked his spots to land combos on Gorham as neither fighter could take full control. In the end, the judges scored it 77-75, 78-74 and 76-76 for Garcia who remained undefeated with the victory.

Edward Pena vs Jorge Marquez Alvarado

In an all-out war, lightweight Edward Pena (2-0, 1 KO) from Dallas dropped Jorge Marquez Alvarado (3-3-1, 2 KOs) twice in the opening round to escape with a four round unanimous decision. Alvarado came out like a bull and took the fight to the hometown favorite Pena, who responded with two massive knockdowns in the opening frame. Alvarado was not discouraged and went right back into the grill of Pena who was bleeding from his nose and mouth. Pena closed the show with a big fourth round and with the two early knockdowns, earned the hard-fought unanimous decision with scores of 39-35, 38-36, 38-36.

Zechariah Lewis vs Orlando Collins

In his pro debut, the Roy Jones Jr. trained lightweight Zechariah Lewis out of Stockbridge, GA knocked out Orlando Collins (0-7-1) from nearby Euless, Texas, in dramatic fashion with a massive left hook that sent Collins flailing backward towards the ropes. The time of the KO was 1:09 of the 4th and final round. After Collins got back to his feet, his corner had already thrown in the towel and Referee Rosario Solis had already waived it off. Lewis showed fast hands and quick feet from the opening bell as he dropped power right hands and a blazing fast jab on Collins who had no answer for the skillful Lewis. In the third round of the scheduled four, Lewis connected on a one, two that put Collins on the canvas. Collins survived that shot but could not recover from the left hook bomb that eventually stopped him. Lewis was scheduled to fight on the previous Kingdom Boxing card a couple months ago, before his opponent fell out at the last minute. With the legendary and newly inducted hall of famer Jones Jr. in his corner, the 23-year-old Lewis should be one to follow in the coming years.

Kim Colbert vs Kailia Attry

Lightweight Kailia Attry (6-0, 2 KOs) out of Bronx, NY, dominated veteran Kim Colbert (3-23, 2 KOs) from Southfield, Michigan over six rounds. Attry worked behind a solid jab and fast combos on the gritty Colbert who hung tough to the final bell. Attry had big rounds in three and four but could not put Colbert away. In the end, Attry outclassed Colbert to stay undefeated with the unanimous decision. The scores read 60-54 twice, 59-55.

Randle Canaday vs Juan Jose Prado

In the opening bout at Gilley’s Dallas outside of downtown Dallas, bantamweights Randle Canaday (2-0) from nearby Cedar Hill and Juan Jose Prado (0-1) from Chihuahua, Mexico, slugged it out over four highly entertaining rounds. Canaday came away with the unanimous decision 40-36 all three scorecards. Prado started fast, but after some early success, Canaday took the fight over in rounds 2-4. Canaday landed left hooks to the head and body and kept his poise to earn his second win in the hotly contested battle.