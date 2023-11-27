Although Adrien Broner is sidelined with an injury, promoter Don King still has five action packed title fights on tap Saturday night on the People’s Championship boxing card at Casino Miami Jai Alai.

“We’ve got five spectacular and action-packed title fights ready for our boxing fans of South Florida,” said King. “And since we lost one title fight, we’ve set a holiday special price of $25 for this fantastic evening. It’s the People’s Championship.”

WBA Continental America’s Middleweight Champion Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs), who has shown his talents at Casino Miami in the past, will defend his title against Vaughn Alexander (18-7-1, 11 KOs) of St. Louis, MO, in the main event.

Tre’Sean Wiggins (15-5-3, 8 KOs) of Newburgh, NY will defend his WBA NABA Welterweight Championship against Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH.

The vacant WBA International Lightweight title bout will be up for grabs as Antonio Perez (8-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA will take on Las Vegas’ Haskell Rhodes (29-5-1, 14 KOs).

The WBA NABA Middleweight Championship will be decided when Alex Castro (13-1, 11 KOs) of Tulua, Colombia challenges Harry K. Cruz (14-3, 11 KOs) of Bronx, NY via Puerto Rico.

The fifth title fight will see the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship on the line as Fort Lauderdale’s DeVon Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) looks for the belt against the savvy Nelson Morales from Scranton, PA via the Dominican Republic.

One undercard fight rounds out the card as an eight-round bantamweight attraction features Boynton Beach, Florida’s Lawrence Newton (15-0, 7 KOs) and Jonathan Smith (8-2, 6 KOs) from South Bend, IN.

Tickets, priced from $25, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Saturday night card. Ringside tables are $1,500. Side floor seats are $50, floor ringside are $100 and ringside seats are $300.

The People’s Championship night of boxing also will be available on DonKing.com, FITE.TV AND ITUBE247.com.