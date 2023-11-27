The “Celebration of a Life” for Colonel Bob Sheridan will take place today, Monday, Nov. 27, at 4 p.m. PT at:
The Space LV
3460 Cavaretta Court
Las Vegas, NV 89103
For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed at:
What a character he was ! He was my favourite play by play man, I always found he made the fight better with his excitement and wit. I say boxing produces the best and most interesting characters in sports bar none !
Great man indeed, may he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…