November 27, 2023
Boxing News

Colonel Bob Sheridan remembered

The “Celebration of a Life” for Colonel Bob Sheridan will take place today, Monday, Nov. 27, at 4 p.m. PT at:

The Space LV
3460 Cavaretta Court
Las Vegas, NV 89103

For those unable to attend, the event will be livestreamed at:

_

Prograis-Haney Face-Off
DKP lineup set for Saturday in Miami

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • What a character he was ! He was my favourite play by play man, I always found he made the fight better with his excitement and wit. I say boxing produces the best and most interesting characters in sports bar none !

    Reply
    • >