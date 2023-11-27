There is under two weeks to go until Devin Haney and Regis Prograis – and the fierce rivals drew their lines in the sand ahead of the battle in an intense Face-Off that has been compelling viewing since premiering on Matchroom’s YouTube channel on Sunday. Haney and Prograis clash at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 9, live.
I like Regis while I think Haney is a punk. Haney is the favourite but if Regis can get to him – it is a big if – this could get very interesting.
Haney will have his skates on for 12rds, hopefully Regis can connect at some stage though for a chin check
Should be a good one. PPV? I’ll catch the replay. Interesting how its okay to say the n-word in music, interviews, movies, etc., but there are some words you cannot even say or allude too, if someone finds offensive; automatic cancellation of your life, liberty, and property…smdh. Come on fellas.
O still go with prograis by one point
Glad to see prograis finally in with a top guy. He has been avoided for years. & Good for haney for making this fight. It’s an interesting matchup.
Hope prograis isn’t on the downslide , and still at his best
Isn’t this the same dude Lopez was avoiding? Like Haney or hate him I give him props. Who at 135 – 140 is taking on big names like him? Granted would have loved to see him and Stevenson/ Tank. I think he pulls off a UD. Haney can’t get cracked in the head with this guy like he did against Lomachenko or its going to be a short night.
Who told you Lopez is avoiding prograis???
Lopez Just beat Josh Taylor who beat prograis …you think Lopez is affraid of prograis????
Lopez also beat lomachenko
So stop talking zhit
Prograis…” you got 15 knockouts, name them guy’s you knocked out” Haney…Ha, ha, ha. Prograis wins this one10-9.