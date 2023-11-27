Boxlab Promotions is proud to announce they will host the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs fight card Friday, December 8 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. The card will air live on DAZN at 7:30 PM ET.

The KO Drugs fight card precedes the 2023 WBA Convention, which takes place December 11-15 at the Caribe Royale Resort. The 2022 WBA Convention was also held at the Caribe.

“The WBA is honored to return to our home, the Caribe Royale Resort” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. “We are confident that our 2023 convention will be even better than last year’s. Prior to this great event, we have a spectacular KO Drugs fight card. That is the hallmark of Boxlab Promotions.”

Tickets from $40 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com under WBA KO Drugs. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the first fight begins at 6.

The KO Drugs fight card features multiple WBA regional title bouts.

Headlining this exciting evening of boxing is an intriguing ten round contest for the WBA Fedelatin lightweight title between Idalberto Umara and Fradimil Macayo.

Fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Cuba, Umara’s 11-1 with 8 KO’s. On July 28th, Umara scored a vicious one punch knockout over former Olympian William Encarnacion in the second round. The knockout, which came via uppercut, is among boxing’s best in 2023.

Representing his native Venezuela, Macayo’s outstanding professional record is 16-1 with 13 KO’s. In his most recent bout, Macayo defeated previously unbeaten Armando Ramirez Almanza via unanimous decision. He also holds amateur victories over 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Robson Conceicao and 2012 Olympian Wellington Romero.

Blue chip prospect Kevin Hayler Brown challenges Marcos “El Tigre” Jimenez for the WBA Continental Americas junior welterweight championship. Originally from Cuba, Brown lives and trains out of Las Vegas, Nevada under Trainer Ismael Salas. On May 26, Brown 3-0 (2 KO’s), won a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Julian Smith.

Representing Higuey, Dominican Republic, Jimenez is 25-10 with 17 wins by KO. Jimenez’ battled several contenders and world champions including Diego Magdaleno, Carlos Molina, Anthony Peterson, Jose Felix, Ryan Martin and Ladarius Miller.

Orlando native Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela looks to keep his perfect record intact when he meets Mexican knockout artist Juan Egana Elizalde. Estela, 13-0 (4 KO’s), scored a first-round stoppage of Luis Caraballo Ramos in September. The 23-year-old has a large following in Central Florida and has improved each time out. At 11-2 with all his wins coming by knockout, Elizalde’s won eight straight fights.

In a battle of unbeatens, 2020 Dominican Olympian Euri Cedeno, 6-0-1 (6 KO’s) challenges Cuba’s Yoanki “Diamante” Urrutia, 13-0 (5 KO’s). This highly touted middleweight contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

Women’s standout Jasmine Artiga, 11-0-1 (5 KO’s), vies for the WBA Continental Americas Super Flyweight title. The Tampa, FL native faces an opponent to be named in a ten-round contest.

In an eight-round super bantamweight bout, Mexico’s Israel Rodriguez Picazo, 20-5 (19 KO’s), challenges Wilner Soto, 23-13 (12 KO’s) of Colombia.

Junior welterweight Aaron Aponte, 7-1-1 (6 KO’s) of Hialeah, FL squares off with Mexico native Roberto Almazan Monreal, 11-21 (4 KO’s) in a six rounder.

Undefeated Orlando native Jean Guerra Vargas puts his 6-0 record on the line when he takes on Colorado Springs, CO’s Pedro Hernandez, 7-15-1 (2 KO’s) in a four-round contest.

International standouts Abass Baraou, 13-1 (9 KO’s) of Berlin, Germany and Nigeria’s Opeyemi Adeyemi, 9-0-1 (7 KO’s) face opponents to be named.

“The entire team at Caribe Royale is proud to once again serve as the host for the WBA Convention,” said Amaury Piedra. “It’s great to have all the international visitors and boxing legends returning to Orlando. This event helps showcase the area and will bring a strong viewing audience via our broadcast partner DAZN.”