Sad to report the passing of Texas boxing legend Dickie Cole at the age of 89. Cole was a former two-time Dallas Golden Gloves champion (1950-51) and served as a referee and judge at the amateur and professional levels. He also is a former president of the North American Boxing Federation and Ratings Chairman for the World Boxing Council. Cole spent 21 years (1993-2014) as head of the Combative Sports for Texas Department of Licensing & Regulations. His son is world championship boxing referee Laurence Cole.