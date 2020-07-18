July 18, 2020
Dickie Cole passes at 89

By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad to report the passing of Texas boxing legend Dickie Cole at the age of 89. Cole was a former two-time Dallas Golden Gloves champion (1950-51) and served as a referee and judge at the amateur and professional levels. He also is a former president of the North American Boxing Federation and Ratings Chairman for the World Boxing Council. Cole spent 21 years (1993-2014) as head of the Combative Sports for Texas Department of Licensing & Regulations. His son is world championship boxing referee Laurence Cole.

Dickiecole

