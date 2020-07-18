Unbeaten WBA #11, IBF #11, WBC #15 heavyweight Agit Kabayel (20-0, 13 KOs) dealt a ten round beating to Evgenios “Achilles” Lazaridis (16-3, 10 KOs) to claim the WBA Continental title on Saturday night in front of 1,000 spectators at the floating stage on the lake in Elbau Park, Magdeburg, Germany. Kabayel walked down Lazaridis the entire fight, but couldn’t get him out of there. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

Heavyweight Peter Kadiru (8-0, 4 KOs) was victorious when 39-year-old late sub Eugen Buchmüller (16-6, 13 KOs) couldn’t come out for round four after suffering a shoulder injury.

Unbeaten heavyweight Kenyan Collins Ojal (4-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Georgij Fibich (1-1, 1 KO) over six rounds by scores of 60-54, 60-54, 60-55.

European female featherweight champion Nina Meinke (10-2, 3 KOs) won an uneventful eight round unanimous decision over Edina Kiss (15-13, 9 KOs) in a non-title affair.

Former amateur star Artur Henrik won his pro debut against Miguel Aguilar (11-66-1, 5 KOs) in a four round middleweight bout. 40-36 3x.