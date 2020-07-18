WBA Director of the Athletes Committee Acelino Freitas presented an online professional boxing workshop on Saturday. The five-hour event covered the keys to reaching the highest level and the things you need to know to be a world champion, all based on the experience of “Popo”, who was a four-time world champion during his career and now stands for the interests of boxers from the WBA Directorate. The workshop was in Portuguese and was especially aimed at Brazilian audiences. Freitas has already started planning a second workshop at the end of the year in Spanish with real-time translation into English.