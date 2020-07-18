By Gabriel F. Cordero

It has been learned that former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. has been suspended indefinitely by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Chavez was originally suspended by the NSAC in November for “evading VADA collectors” who were attempting to administer a random, out-of-competition anti-doping test the prior month. Chavez challenged the suspension in court and was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) that allowed him to fight Daniel Jacobs last December in Phoenix. The TRO was overturned in April. According to the Ali Act, Junior’s suspension must be recognized by all U.S. boxing commissions.