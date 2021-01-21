Two in-house battles between Golden Boy fighters will head to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on the undercard of Diaz-Rakhimov as Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KOs) and Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (19-2-2, 7 KOs) face off in a super bantamweight battle and Jason Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr. (16-3, 9 KOs) fight for the NABO middleweight title. DAZN will stream the event.

The card will also feature many rising prospects and contenders.

Olympian Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return in a 10-round super middleweight clash.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KOs) will return in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Victor Morales (13-0, 7 KOs) will participate in an eight-round featherweight bout against Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs).

Dalis Kaleiopu will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Eduardo Sanchez (2-3).

The opponents for Melikuziev and Hovhannisyan will be announced shortly.