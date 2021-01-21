Two in-house battles between Golden Boy fighters will head to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. on the undercard of Diaz-Rakhimov as Ronny Rios (32-3, 16 KOs) and Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (19-2-2, 7 KOs) face off in a super bantamweight battle and Jason Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr. (16-3, 9 KOs) fight for the NABO middleweight title. DAZN will stream the event.
The card will also feature many rising prospects and contenders.
Olympian Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) will make his highly anticipated return in a 10-round super middleweight clash.
Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KOs) will return in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.
Victor Morales (13-0, 7 KOs) will participate in an eight-round featherweight bout against Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs).
Dalis Kaleiopu will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight against Eduardo Sanchez (2-3).
The opponents for Melikuziev and Hovhannisyan will be announced shortly.
WTF…I thought Rios was mandatory vs Figueroa???
Never the less very entertaining fight. Rios is being avoided by some fighters.
How about rashedi Ellis vs Blair cobbs!
Pablo Cesar cano deserves another shot too.