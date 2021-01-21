After parting ways with Golden Boy last year, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez teamed up with Matchroom Boxing for his fight in December against Callum Smith. On Thursday it was announced that Canelo will again team up with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn for a two-fight deal starting with the clash with the February clash with Avni Yildirim, and Hearn is excited to further develop the relationship with Canelo and his manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso.

It is an absolute honor to agree a two-fight promotional deal with pound for pound #1 Canelo,” said Hearn. “I look forward to some incredible nights ahead!”

The second fight in the deal will likely be in May against Matchroom-promoted WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.