After parting ways with Golden Boy last year, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez teamed up with Matchroom Boxing for his fight in December against Callum Smith. On Thursday it was announced that Canelo will again team up with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn for a two-fight deal starting with the clash with the February clash with Avni Yildirim, and Hearn is excited to further develop the relationship with Canelo and his manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso.
It is an absolute honor to agree a two-fight promotional deal with pound for pound #1 Canelo,” said Hearn. “I look forward to some incredible nights ahead!”
The second fight in the deal will likely be in May against Matchroom-promoted WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.
See now, a Canelo BJS fight is a good fight in my opinion. I like Eddie Hearn and I believe he would help Canelo with real fights.
Hearn now has the 2 biggest cash cows in the sport.
I wonder how carefully he’ll monitor the Bud situation?
With Canelo that makes it 100 boxers for Eddie Hearn. Very impressive…
Yes, agreed, decent scrap. The fact that BJS is a southpaw makes it interesting. Lara and Trout gave the Red Head two of his toughest fights.
A rarity could happen in boxing, and is a megastar fighting 4 times in a year.
BJ Sanders is a great opponent for May celebration.