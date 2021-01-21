After two postponements, WBC/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) will fight Adam Deines on March 20 at Megasport Arena in Moscow. Beterbiev represented Russia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and moved to Montreal to begin his pro career in 2013. Nearly eight years after turning pro, he will fight in Russia for the first time. Beterbiev-Deines will air live on an ESPN platform.

Artur Beterbiev: “I am excited to finally have a date for the fight. Now that COVID-19 and the injury are behind me, I am able to prepare well and put on a great show for boxing fans.”

Beterbiev and Deines have been scheduled to fight twice before. A proposed Oct. 23 date was scuttled after Beterbiev suffered a rib injury in training, and the Jan. 30 makeup date was postponed after Beterbiev tested positive for COVID-19.