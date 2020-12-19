IBF junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his world title against mandatory challenger Shavkatdzhon “Shere Khan” Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) on February 13. In the co-main event, WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) will make the first defense of his world title against undefeated challenger Brian “El Boxi” Castaño (16-0-1, 12 KOs).

Information regarding the venue and undercard will be announced shortly. The event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.