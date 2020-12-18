In a clash between undefeated super middleweights, Carlos Góngora (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a twelfth round KO over 8:1 favorite Ali Akhmedov (16-1, 12 KOs) to claim the vacant IBO title. Akhmedov dominated early, but Gongora turned the tables and floored Akhmedov twice in the final round. Time was 1:57. Akhmedov was ahead on all three cards entering the final round.

Unbeaten welterweight Reshat “Albanian Bear” Mati (9-0, 7 KOs) got a sixth round stoppage against Dennis Okoth (4-5-1, 2 KOs). The bout looked headed to a decision until Okoth suffered a leg injury in the final round. Time was 1:18.