By Ron Jackson

Thulani Mbenge from the Eastern Cape who fights out of the Smith Gym in Gauteng regained the South African welterweight title when he knocked out defending champion Mziwoxolo Ndwayana from Grahamstown in a return match in the fourth round of an action-packed fight at the Memorial Centre in Kagiso on Friday night. The time was 2:01.

The champion came out fast in the opening round as he threw combination punches pushing Mbenge on the back foot to win the round.

However, in the second round, Mbenge picked up the pace and dropped the champion with an accidental low blow.

In the third round, Mbenge was in control boxing from behind the left jab.

It was a confident challenger who came at the bell for the fourth as he dominated before landing a big right that dropped Ndwayana against the ropes where he was counted out by the referee.

Ndwayana’s corner complained about the stoppage but even though he regained his feet he was in no condition to continue.

Mbenge improved his record 17-1, 13 KOs, and Ndawayana’s record dropped to 18-6-2, 12 KOs.

* * *

In the main supporting Khaya Busakwe retained the Gauteng lightweight title when he stopped Bhekinkosi Mahlangu in the seventh round in a one-sided fight.