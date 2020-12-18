Canelo Alvarez 168 vs. Callum Smith 168
(WBA/WBC super middleweight titles)
Frank Sanchez 229 vs. Julian Fernandez 209.2
(NABO heavyweight title)
Raymond Ford 128.6 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 129.2
Austin “Ammo” Williams 159.4 vs. Isiah Jones 157
Marc Castro 130.6 vs. Luis Javier Valdes 128.8
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Though he’s not Russian, Smith has to tell Canelo that he must break him when they touch gloves. It’s the first thing that comes to mind when I see the height difference.
The first thing I think of looking at the weigh in is how gangly Smith is and how spaghetti he is going to look after a couple of rounds of taking body shots.