Canelo, Smith make weight

Canelo Alvarez 168 vs. Callum Smith 168

(WBA/WBC super middleweight titles) Frank Sanchez 229 vs. Julian Fernandez 209.2

(NABO heavyweight title) Raymond Ford 128.6 vs. Juan Antonio Lopez 129.2

Austin “Ammo” Williams 159.4 vs. Isiah Jones 157

Marc Castro 130.6 vs. Luis Javier Valdes 128.8 Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Rodriguez, Gaballo make weight

