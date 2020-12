Rodriguez, Gaballo make weight Emmanuel Rodriguez 117.6 vs. Reymart Gaballo 117.6

(WBC bantamweight title) Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.8 vs. Chris van Heerden 146.8

Gary Antonio Russell 119 vs. Juan Carlos Payano 119

Dakota Linger 142.4 vs. Brandun Lee 143

Benjamin Whitaker 150 vs. Zsolt Darranyi 150.2 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Canelo, Smith make weight Avanesyan, Kelly to settle grudge Jan 30

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.