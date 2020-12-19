IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 35 KOs) scored a one-sided seven round beat down over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) on Friday night behind closed doors at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

GGG dropped Szeremeta with a left hook at the end of round one. A GGG overhand right put Szeremeta on the deck again in round two. Szeremeta went down again in round four. A GGG jab put Szeremeta down in round seven. The bout was waved off by referee Telis Assimenios after round seven.

With the win, Golovkin broke his deadlock with Barnard Hopkins for most middleweight title defenses (21).