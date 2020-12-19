IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 35 KOs) scored a one-sided seven round beat down over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) on Friday night behind closed doors at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
GGG dropped Szeremeta with a left hook at the end of round one. A GGG overhand right put Szeremeta on the deck again in round two. Szeremeta went down again in round four. A GGG jab put Szeremeta down in round seven. The bout was waved off by referee Telis Assimenios after round seven.
With the win, Golovkin broke his deadlock with Barnard Hopkins for most middleweight title defenses (21).
GGG looked buff and good in a dominating performance. I doubt Canelo wants any part of GGG since he’s already lost twice to GGG but got a gift decision in the 2nd one.
By the way for those who don’t know why they call him GGG, here you go:) His full name is Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin…
Wow Ggg looked great! Awesome Robe too. Let’s see what Canelo does manana…