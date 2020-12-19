IBF #4, WBO #8, WBC #9, WBA #10 heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Shawn Laughery (10-4, 6 KOs). Hunter dropped Laughery in round one and dominated the bout until he floored Laughery again in round four. Laughery was counted out at 1:02. Hunter hit Laughery when he was on a knee after the second knockdown. No foul called.
