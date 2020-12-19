Results from Galveston, Texas IBF #4, WBO #8, WBC #9, WBA #10 heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Shawn Laughery (10-4, 6 KOs). Hunter dropped Laughery in round one and dominated the bout until he floored Laughery again in round four. Laughery was counted out at 1:02. Hunter hit Laughery when he was on a knee after the second knockdown. No foul called. IBF champ Golovkin batters and stops Szeremeta

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

