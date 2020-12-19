WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events and closed out 2020 Friday night at the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua.

The super flyweight main event saw former world title challenger and local favorite Keyvin Lara (29-3-1, 10 KOs) defeat countryman Ricardo Blandon (14-3, 8 KOs) by nine round split decision to win the WBA Fedecentro title. It was a very competitive fight fought at close quarters for the most part. Each fighter has their moments throughout the fight which the scores reflected. The official judges’ scorecards were 88-84 and 88-86 for Lara and 88-85 for Blandon.

The super featherweight co-feature was an all-action rematch between Elysson Marquez (10-2-2, 7 KOs) and Franco Gutierrez (10-5-2, 6 KOs). Their first fight was an exciting 6 round draw about a month ago. The rematch was every bit as good as their first go-round. Gutierrez got off to a sizzling start and went right at Marquez. Then it was Marquez who came back with his barrage of punches. The fight would go back and forth with heated exchanges leading to another thrilling draw result.

Rounding out the undcard;

Ernesto Irias MD Jenn Gonzalez

Eliecer Goza MD Julio Mendoza

Manuel Guzman TKO 3 Yesner Reyes

Kevin Rios UD William Cerrato

Harol Ardon TKO 1 Feliz Paz

Fight was shown on the Nica Boxing Facebook page