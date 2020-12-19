41-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm returned to action for the first time in nearly five years on Saturday night at the Universum Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Sturm (41-5-2, 18 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Timo Rost (10-1-2, 3 KOs). Sturm methodically outboxed Rost all the way. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 100-93.

Heavyweight Jose Larduet (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Marcos Antonio Aumada (21-10, 16 KOs) in the first round. Time was 3:00.

Unbeaten super welterweight Bujar Tahiri (7-0, 6 KOs) won by second round stoppage over 44-year-old veteran Giuseppe Lauri (56-22, 34 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:07.

Heavyweight Lenroy Thomas (24-5-1, 12 KOs) knocked out Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida (9-4, 9 KOs) in round two. Thomas dropped Almeida twice in round one and two more times in round two. Time was 1:03.