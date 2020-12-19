By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s IBO junior heavyweight champion Keven Lerena coming into the ring in superb condition stopped Patrick Ferguson from Spokane in the USA, in the fifth round of a scheduled ten round non-title fight at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night. The time was 1 minute 49 seconds.

The southpaw Lerena (95.80kg) came out slowly in the opening round as he pushed forward to score with his southpaw jab.

In the second round, Lerena landed some stiff rights and lefts to the head and it was only in round three that Ferguson (93.60kg) was able get through Lerena’s defense with a few lefts and rights but they had no sting in them.

It was obvious that Lerena was biding his time in the fourth round as he did enough to shade it, but then exploded into action in round five as he staggered Ferguson with an uppercut before he backed him up against the ropes to land with a barrage of punches before referee Tony Nyangiwe stepped in to call the fight off.

Lerena improved his record 26-1; 13 and Ferguson’s record dropped 17-3-1; 13.

The unused judges were David Nieuwenhuizen, Simon Xamlashe and Simon Mokadi.

JOHNNY MULLER WINS WBA PAN AFRICAN CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE

Former South African light heavyweight champion Johnny Muller 22-9-2; 14 was far too experienced for the limited Akani Phuzi 11-1; 5 as he claimed WBA cruiserweight title with a unanimous ten round points decision.

ROARKE KNAPP WINS IN 1 MINUTE 58 SECONDS

In a bout for the vacant IBO Youth junior middleweight title Roarke Knapp 11-1-1; 9 stopped Simon Dladla 6-1; 5 at 1 minute and 58 seconds into the first round to claim the vacant IBO Youth junior middleweight title.

JABULANI MAKHENSE RETAINS WBA PAN AFRICAN WELTERWEIGHT TITLE

In a poor fight with both fighters holding pushing and swinging wildly Jabualani Makhense retained the WBA Pan African welterweight title on a unanimous ten round point’s decision.

RICARDO MALAJIKA WINS WBA PAN AFRICAN TITLE

In clash for the WBA Pan African junior bantamweight title Ricardo Malajika won on a unanimous ten round point’s decision over Rofhiwa Nemushungwa.

* * *

In the opening bout of the evening super middleweights Christian Libote and Tsebo Malope fought to a majority four round draw.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.