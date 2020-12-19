Makabu stops Duradola, retains WBC cruiser title WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) retained his title with a seventh round TKO over Olenrewaju Duradola (34-8, 31 KOs) on Saturday night in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. After a competitive six rounds, Makabu dropped Duradola. He beat the count and wanted to continue, but the bout was waved off. Kevin Lerena wins in five rounds

