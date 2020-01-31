Diaz defeats Farmer, seizes IBF 130lb title Super featherweight JoJo Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) scored a won a twelve round unanimous decision over reigning IBF champion Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.



Diaz suffered a bad cut over his left eye from an unintentional headbutt in round two, but he pressed the action and landed more punches to win 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. WBO champ Andrade TKOs Keeler in nine Bornea beats Delgadillo for NABF superfly title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

