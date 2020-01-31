Super featherweight JoJo Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) scored a won a twelve round unanimous decision over reigning IBF champion Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) on Thursday night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.
Diaz suffered a bad cut over his left eye from an unintentional headbutt in round two, but he pressed the action and landed more punches to win 116-112, 115-113, 115-113.
Diaz defeats Farmer, seizes IBF 130lb title
Congrats to JoJo and I can’t wait to see Farmer back in the ring. These are two professors of the sport.
I knew Diaz would beat farmer even though he was underdog like +125 i saw him fight Russel & he had more than just power he fought better opponentents than Farmer ,Farmer is a bad version of Paulie Malanaggi ,Paulie only had 7 ko’s his whole carreer but his speed & skills & IQ got him 2 world titles ,Farmer has slick moves ,but they dont work with a good boxer who has decent power ,he should never fight Davis or Santa Cruz or Abner Marris
Was it jus me, or does Farmer look like he may have developed an unhealthy condition. Ive bever seen him like that before.
Farmer should not move up to 135. Hes too small for that weight & not enough power he would do better at 126
Yea his unhealthy condition is actually called Diaz-itis..
Diaz just outfought Farmer tonight. He mixed up his head and body punches and pushed Farmer back often throughout the fight. Jojo is still too economical with his punches, but he threw them in combination most of the time. He didn’t resort to the earmuff defense which failed miserably against Russell.
Neither fighter is a knockout puncher, so I didn’t expect a knockout. However, the decision should have been a lot wider than the officials had it. I gave Diaz 9 rounds to 3 for Farmer. At worst it should have been 8-4 in rounds or 116-112. 115-113 twice just wasn’t the fight I saw tonight.
Congratulations to Diaz on winning the title on his 3rd try. As usually happens in boxing, it sometimes is a lot harder to retain a title than to win it. He really needs to come in in great shape for each fight and avoid any problems on the scales.
By the way, that gash on Diaz’s eyelid was really bad. I don’t know how the cut man was able to keep it from being a big problem in the fight.