WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (29-0, 18 KOs) scored a convincing ninth round TKO over unheralded Luke Keeler (17-3-1, 5 KOs) on Thursday night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.



Andrade dropped Keeler in the first 10 seconds, but Keeler got out of the round. 70:1 favorite Andrade floored Keeler again in the second round, then continued to dominate Keeler until referee Telis Assimenios finally waved it off at 2:59 of round nine.