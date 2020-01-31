By Ricardo Ibarra

Claiming the vacant NABF super flyweight title, undefeated Filipino Jade Bornea (15-0, 10 KOs) took a split decision win over Dallas’ Ernesto Delgadillo (11-1-2, 2 KOs) on Thursday night at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. The fight was a close one, with Delgadillo boxing early on and building up a slight edge in the first few rounds and Bornea coming on later in the fight with the heavier shots. The judges scored the bout 96-93 twice for Bornea and 96-93 for Delgadillo. The bout was the main event of RJJ Boxing’s first UFC Fight Pass live stream of the year.

Undefeated Irish middleweight Connor Coyle (12-0, 5 KOs) scored a quick first round win over Mexico’s Miguel Dumas (12-3, 8 KOs). Coyle worked well behind his jab in the fight’s opening round, stalking forward and connecting with solid follow up right hands. Late in the round a one-two from Coyle seemed to catch Dumas on the arm, drawing a grimace. In between rounds, on advice of the ringside physician, referee Joel Scobie called it, giving Coyle the TKO victory. After the fight, Dumas stated he had injured his shoulder.

Full report to follow.