Derrick James has been named the Trainer of the Year by the World Boxing Association (WBA) for his great performance in 2020. The American trainer had an excellent year with top fighters such as Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence, thus earning the award.

James has been an inspiring man who has helped great fighters recover from bad times. In the case of Charlo, the Texas native knocked out Jeison Rosario in a dramatic and spectacular way with a jab to the mid zone on September 26th. This is how he won the WBA, IBF and WBC 154-pound belts.

He also helped Spence Jr. to return after a car accident in October 2019. The New York Welterweight defeated Danny Garcia and is the unified champion at 147 pounds.

In fact, James is the only trainer today with two unified champions on his team, which speaks about the commendable work he has done and the great 2020 he had.

The 48-year-old trainer and former professional fighter will enter a year of challenges after his excellent performance. The WBA congratulates him on his successes and hopes he continues to grow in 2021.