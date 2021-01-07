WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) was elevated to “super champion” status by a resolution of the WBA Championships Committee, issued on January 5. Based on rule C.18, which states that the President and the Championships Committee may recognize a fighter as a super champion under special circumstances, the WBA considers Murata’s career and record as a meritorious circumstance for the appointment.

Murata’s elevation will not generate too many changes in the rankings and it is done to give dynamism and activity to the division. The only relevant change is that Murata’s 9-month mandatory defense period will be extended to 18 months.

The previous WBA middleweight super champion Canelo Alvarez, who now holds the WBA super middleweight super designation.