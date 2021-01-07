Argentinian boxing continues Friday with heated rematches and important champions in the opening show of the year from Argentina Boxing Promotions on TyC Sports. Unbeaten Argentinian super middleweight champion Matías “Monzon” Lovera (14-0-1, 11 KOs) will face tough countryman Hernán “El Picante” Pérez (5-3, 2 KOs) trying to conquer the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol title, in a highly expected rematch, at in the main event at a venue to be determined in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In the co-main event of the evening, in another rematch, Argentinian flyweight champion Junior “El Demonio” Zárate (14-2, 5 KOs) will face Leandro “El Pumita” Silva (5-6-3, 3 KOs) in a flyweight bout scheduled for ten rounds. This is the third fight between the two, after two disputed and exciting clashes won by unanimous decision after eight rounds by the champion.