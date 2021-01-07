WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) has returned to training camp, fully recovered after he was diagnosed in December with COVID-19. Due to illness, the fight between Beterbiev from Russia and Germany’s Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs), which was scheduled for January 30 and was to be held at the VTB Arena in Moscow. It’ll be rescheduled to another date.

Beterbiev, 35, has been out of the ring since October 2019, when he scored the biggest victory of his career by defeating Oleksandr Gvozdyk to unify the WBC and IBF titles.