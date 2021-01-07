January 6, 2021
Boxing News

Beterbiev back in training

WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) has returned to training camp, fully recovered after he was diagnosed in December with COVID-19. Due to illness, the fight between Beterbiev from Russia and Germany’s Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs), which was scheduled for January 30 and was to be held at the VTB Arena in Moscow. It’ll be rescheduled to another date.

Beterbiev, 35, has been out of the ring since October 2019, when he scored the biggest victory of his career by defeating Oleksandr Gvozdyk to unify the WBC and IBF titles.

Bohachuk-Adams on Feb 25

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: