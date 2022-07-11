Middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) will battle Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout, while rising prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs) takes on Jimmy Williams (18-8-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight duel, in undercard action on Saturday, July 30 from Barclays Center. The lineup will also feature former unified super welterweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-3-1, 16 KOs) returning in a 10-round middleweight attraction.

The event is topped by a Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia making his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 12-round showdown, plus heavyweight Adam Kownacki against Ali Eren Demirezen, and unbeaten super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell against former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy.