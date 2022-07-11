The semifinal bouts for ProBox TV’s “Last Chance” Tournament are set for Friday, August 5 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. In this double main event, Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs) will take on Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs), while Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 9 KOs) will face off against Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs). Both fights are scheduled for 10 rounds in the 140-pound division.

The event will stream live globally on ProBox TV. Tickets for the event on sale now and start at $50. Additional undercard information will be announced shortly.