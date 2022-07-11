Formerly undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) begins his campaign as a super lightweight against Pedro “Roca” Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) in the 10-round main event on August 13 at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. In the eight-round junior middleweight co-feature, 19-yer-old Xander Zayas (13-0, 9 KOs) steps up in class against Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (22-4, 15 KOs). Lopez-Campa and Zayas-Espadas will be broadcast live on ESPN.

“I’m thankful to be back August 13. I’ve been looking forward to this since my last fight,” Lopez said. “I’ve had a lot of complications, but we’re looking towards the future and are on to bigger and better things. I’m here to take over the 140-pound division just like I did at 135. Like always, I’m going to bring excitement to the sport of boxing. The Takeover is still in full effect. You don’t want to miss it.”

In undercard action, streaming live on ESPN+:

Junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (17-0, 10 KOs) steps up in an eight-round tilt against Abraham Montoya (20-3-1, 14 KOs).

Featherweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (6-0, 1 KO) returns in a six-rounder against fellow unbeaten D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KOs).

Middleweight Troy Isley (6-0, 4 KOs), Ragan’s Olympic teammate from the Tokyo Games, will see action in a six-rounder against Victor Toney (6-1-1, 5 KOs).

Lightweight prospect Charlie Sheehy (3-0, 3 KOs) makes his second pro appearance at Resorts World Las Vegas in a four-rounder, while Puerto Rican junior welterweight standout Omar Rosario (7-0, 2 KOs) will fight in a six-rounder.

In a featherweight battle scheduled for eight rounds, veteran contender Jose Enrique Vivas (21-2, 11 KOs) will take on Edy Valencia (19-7-6, 7 KOs).