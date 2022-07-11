Four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) says he’s aiming to get his first stoppage win since 2016 against former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) when they collide in a 12-round super lightweight showdown on Showtime August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
“I’m going in there to try to stop Figueroa,” said Broner. “I’m going to take the fight to him and go ahead and get him out of there. What I expect from him is the same gruesome Figueroa that we always see. He’ll try to make it a rough fight. Every fighter is different, but I don’t think he’ll be hard to hit. So, I’ll see ya’ll on August 20.”
The card will also feature two world title fights.
Top 140-pounders Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA super lightweight title formerly held by Josh Taylor in the co-main event, plus WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Hector Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) in the telecast opener.
Broner looked like a middleweight his last time out. Not sure he can still be effective at 140 lbs anymore as his body has matured and he might be draining himself to make weight. With that being said, he should get by Figeurora regardless. His Achilles heal is that he just does not move his hands enough (at least at 147).
The two other fights should be really good. Most looking forward to Gutierrez – Garcia. Very good card actually.
Broner is not gonna make the weight.
Broner just talks a lot but doesn’t follow through. He’s very economical with his punches while Figueroa lets go with a huge volume of shots. The problem with Omar is that he loops most of his punches and is vulnerable to short, straight shots.
If Broner can’t hurt Figueroa, I have a feeling he will be overwhelmed by Figueroa’s onslaught and stay on defense most of the night. Forget about him walking down Omar. He only does it once in a blue moon. Figueroa by clear decision.
Yawn. Broner not very relevant at this stage of his career, seems like an eternity ago that he looked like like the new Floyd but with much more power