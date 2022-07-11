Four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) says he’s aiming to get his first stoppage win since 2016 against former world champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) when they collide in a 12-round super lightweight showdown on Showtime August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

“I’m going in there to try to stop Figueroa,” said Broner. “I’m going to take the fight to him and go ahead and get him out of there. What I expect from him is the same gruesome Figueroa that we always see. He’ll try to make it a rough fight. Every fighter is different, but I don’t think he’ll be hard to hit. So, I’ll see ya’ll on August 20.”

The card will also feature two world title fights.

Top 140-pounders Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA super lightweight title formerly held by Josh Taylor in the co-main event, plus WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defends his title against unbeaten Hector Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) in the telecast opener.