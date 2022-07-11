WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) will defend his world title against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) as the co-main event on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 17. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on regular DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan).
Rodriguez is coming off a stoppage win over former champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf last month, while Gonzalez is making his fourth world title attempt.
To date, this is the only Canelo-GGG undercard bout to be announced.
Canelo – GGG with Chocolatito – Bam would have been a great card, but Gonzalez is a fine opponent. Fought Gonzalez, Yafai and Ancajas and he’s still just 25.
Let’s Go Bammmm
Nice to see a quick turnaround, I think he is one of the most exciting fighters to watch right now and still has miles to go in his career. Wham mam thank you bam