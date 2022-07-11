WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) will defend his world title against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) as the co-main event on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 17. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on regular DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan).

Rodriguez is coming off a stoppage win over former champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf last month, while Gonzalez is making his fourth world title attempt.

To date, this is the only Canelo-GGG undercard bout to be announced.