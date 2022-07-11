July 11, 2022
Boxing News

Canelo-GGG co-feature named

WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) will defend his world title against Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) as the co-main event on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas September 17. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in the U.S. and Canada as well as around the world on regular DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan).

Rodriguez is coming off a stoppage win over former champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf last month, while Gonzalez is making his fourth world title attempt.

To date, this is the only Canelo-GGG undercard bout to be announced.

Broner planning to stop Figueroa
Fight Week

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Canelo – GGG with Chocolatito – Bam would have been a great card, but Gonzalez is a fine opponent. Fought Gonzalez, Yafai and Ancajas and he’s still just 25.

    Reply

  • Nice to see a quick turnaround, I think he is one of the most exciting fighters to watch right now and still has miles to go in his career. Wham mam thank you bam

    Reply
    • >