July 11, 2022
Boxing News

Fight Week

Good lineup of boxing matches this week, highlighted by the return of lightweight star “Kingry” Ryan Garcia against Javier Fortuna.

WEDNESDAY
This week’s major action starts in Tokyo where WBO junior bantamweight champion Kazuto Ioka defends against former world champion Donnie Nietes. No U.S. carrier yet, but hopefully some outlet picks it up.

THURSDAY
UFC Fightpass returns with a welterweight clash between Quinton Randall and Ivan Pandzic from Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

FRIDAY
ESPN delivers a Top Rank card featuring the super lightweight clash between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Danielito Zorrilla from the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

FITE presents a $14.99 PPV from Wuppertal, Germany, that includes former world champions Austin Trout and First Arslan (51) in separate bouts.

SATURDAY
DAZN will stream the lightweight clash between unbeaten Ryan Garcia takes on former world champion Javier Fortuna from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles.

 

  • I think Ioka may have a chance to stop Nietes this time around. If Nietes does beat him again, however, that’s an all time career-best win for him at 40 and not having looked too good lately following his hiatus.

