Ioka, Nietes make weight Kazuto Ioka 114.8 vs. Donnie Nietes 114.5

(WBO junior bantamweight title) WBO 115lb world champion Ioka looks to avenge a 2018 defeat to Nietes in a rematch Wednesday night at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Nietes seeks to relaim the title. More to come… Derevyanchenko returns July 30 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.