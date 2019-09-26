Former two-time world champion “Bad” Chad Dawson (35-9, 19 KOs) returns to his home state Friday, October 11, to headline the first event of CES Boxing’s UFC Fight Pass winter tripleheader at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. New Haven resident Dawson faces Denis Grachev (19-8-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight title in the eight-round main event.

In the co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight Cassius Chaney (16-0, 10 KOs) battles former world champion Santander Silgado (28-7, 22 KOs) in an eight-round bout.