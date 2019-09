Weights from Puerto Rico Carlos Arrieta 125 vs. Ricardo Nunez 125

Nicklaus Flaz 154 vs. Luis Hernandez ??

Jean Rivera 147 vs. Antonio Sanchez 147

Victor Santillan 122 vs. Jason Vera 121

Miguel Marrero 133 vs. Luis Enrique Rivera 134

Juseim Cruz 140 vs. Nick Steven 139 Venue: Ruben Zayas Montanez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Promoter: PR Best Boxing, Spartan Boxing.

