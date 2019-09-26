Heavyweight Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois outweighed Ebenezer Tetteh by 23 pounds in advance of Friday’s clash for the vacant Commonwealth title, live from the historic Royal Albert Hall. The show is presented by Queensbury Promotions and will air live on ESPN+ in the USA and BT Sport in the UK.

Daniel Dubois 240 vs. Ebenezer Tetteh 217

(Commonwealth heavyweight title)

Archie Sharp 129.3 vs. Declan Geraghty 129.3

(WBO Euro super featherweight title)

Nicola Adams 111.8 vs. Maria Salinas 110.25

(WBO female flyweight title)

Dennis Mccann 120.25 vs. Georgi Georgiev 118.25

Willy Hutchinson 177.8 vs. Borislav Zankov 175.6

Denzel Bentley 161.4 vs. Kelcie Ball 161.7