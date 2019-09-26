WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his title against Lenin Castillo on October 12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Bivol (16-0 11 KOs) defends the strap for the sixth time in the Windy City, while Dominican challenger Castillo (20-1 15 KOs) has stopped 15 of his 20 victims.

Bivol-Castillo is part of a huge night of action in Chicago topped by the heavyweight debut of pound for pound star Oleksandr Usyk against unbeaten contender Tyrone Spong.

There’s more world title action on the card as Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill defends her WBA and WBC world super-lightweight titles against old foe Erica Farias.

Unbeaten super-middleweight talent Anthony Sims Jr returns to action against Morgan Fitch, Charles Conwell defends his USBA super-welterweight title against Patrick Day, an all-Chicago super-featherweight clash between Josh Hernandez and Giovanni Mioletti and a fourth pro outing for rising starlet Otha Jones III.