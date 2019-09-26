September 26, 2019
Boxing News

Nigel Benn, 55, to fight Sakio Bika

55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) will return to the ring on November 23 against 40-year-old former world champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Benn at a press conference today. “This fight is all about me. It wasn’t financial, it was always about closure that I wanted that I never had.” Benn’s last fight was in November 1996 against Steve Collins.

