55-year-old former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn (42-5-1, 35 KOs) will return to the ring on November 23 against 40-year-old former world champion Sakio “The Scorpion” Bika (34-7-3, 22 KOs) at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Benn at a press conference today. “This fight is all about me. It wasn’t financial, it was always about closure that I wanted that I never had.” Benn’s last fight was in November 1996 against Steve Collins.
Is Chris Eubank Sr. coming out of retirement too?
You never know these days…
No, but the funny thing is, is that there is an article right after this one about Yori boy campos wanting one more fight too. Benn is inspiring the geriatrics for one more go at glory:)
Nah, he had his nose done.
Before he gets in the ring, he should review Razor Ruddock’s last fight. The further concern here is that Bika can punch.
Yeah man the way Razor went down after the 2nd knockdown was pretty ugly! I remember that.