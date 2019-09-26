With a professional record of 107-17-3 with 82 knockouts, no active fighter has more wins or more knockouts than former world champion Luis Ramon “Yory Boy” Campas. One of the 55 world champions to fight under the Zanfer Promotions banner, the 48-year-old Campas has asked one more fight. Either a big fight in Tijuana or a farewell fight in his native Navojoa, to punctuate a long, successful, and admirable career.



When speaking of the best Mexican fighters in history, the general consensus is that Julio Cesar Chavez is the best with some comments to other ring warriors who made history. But if he wins in his next fight, “Yory Boy” will equal Chavez himself as the Mexican fighter who won the most fights in history and ninth of all time worldwide.

Campas has remained active and has won his last seven fights dating back to 2014. But when veteran fighters who have remained active and at a good level are mentioned, you hear names like Foreman, Hopkins, Duran, Holmes, Moore…even some who haven’t reached the age of 40.

Yory Boy is rarely mentioned.



But who can forget memorable fights against the likes of Tito Trinidad (who he knocked down), Oscar de la Hoya, Daniel Santos, Matt Vanda, John Duddy, Alejandro Garcia, Saul Roman, Marcos Reyes, Rogelio Medina and Gabriel Martinez?

In 2009 he made history by fighting the father and son combo or Hector “Macho” Camacho and Hector “Machito” Camacho Jr. in consecutive fights.



The vast majority of his bouts were conducted in his hometown of Navojoa and his adopted city of Tijuana where he longs to say goodbye to professional boxing with a great fight.

“The Tijuana fans adopted me wonderfully,” said Campas, who looks in perfect physical and mental condition despite so many ring wars.

“I had many exciting fights that filled the arenas with the promotion of Memo Mayen, my great friend. My promoter Fernando Beltran was the one who got me the world title opportunity and I took advantage. I know that Fernando is interested in promoting my farewell fight and I thank him very much. It’s just a matter of finalizing it.”