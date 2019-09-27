It’s official. On December 14, Madison Square Garden will play host to one of the most highly anticipated lightweight fights in boxing as IBF world champion Richard Commey (29-2, 26 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against #1-ranked mandatory challenger Teofimo Lopez (14-0, 11 KOs). The 12-round clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. “I’m really excited to be defending my belt at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, said Commey. “To be one of the featured bouts at such a prestigious venue is what dreams are made of. I have worked hard to be in this position and will be working harder to stay here.”

A native of the boxing rich country of Ghana, the hard-punching Commey is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, trained by Andre Rozier and managed by Keith Connolly and Mickey Amoo-Bediako, of Streetwise Management.